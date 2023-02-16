MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Organizers with the Marshall County Long Term Recovery Group say the application deadline has been extended for Marshall County survivors of the December 2021 tornado outbreak to apply for funding from the Kentucky Public Protection Cabinet.
The deadline has been extended to July 15 for Marshall County residents, the LTRG says.
Tornado survivors can apply for that assistance by visiting mcrecovery.net/case-management and clicking the "PCC Funding Application" button.
Organizers ask applicants to fill out the form as accurately as possible. Once the form is submitted, a Marshall County LTRG case manager will contact applicants to complete the process.
That application is not the only resource available on the Marshall County LTRG website, mcrecovery.net. At the website, folks can also find other information on help that's available, ways to volunteer to help with ongoing recovery efforts and more.
Organizers say more volunteers of all skill levels will be needed as the weather warms up.