The deadline for Kentuckians affected by the Dec. 10-11 tornado outbreak is just one week away. People can apply for aid online or by phone, but Disaster Recovery Centers are available in some counties to provide in-person assistance through the application process.
The DRCs had to close Thursday and Friday because of the winter storm, and FEMA provided an update Friday on when centers will reopen.
Here's the updated schedule FEMA sent out Friday afternoon:
Warren County: The former Sears location at Greenwood Mall at 2625 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104.
- Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CST Saturday, Feb. 5. Closed Sunday, Feb. 6. Operations resume 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CST Monday, Feb. 7.
Caldwell County: Butler Gymnasium at 600 W. Main St., Princeton, KY 42445.
- Closed Saturday, Feb. 5, and Sunday, Feb. 6. Operations resume 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7.
Graves County: Graves County Public Library, 601 N. 17th St., Mayfield, KY 42066.
- Closed Saturday, Feb. 5 and Sunday, Feb. 6. Operations resume 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7.
Hopkins County:Community Center, 108 W. Keigan St., Dawson Springs, KY 42408.
- Closed Saturday, Feb. 5 and Sunday, Feb. 6. Operations resume 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7.
Hopkins County:Mike’s Old Pharmacy, 104 S. Lee Trover Todd Jr. Hwy., Earlington, KY 42410.
- Closed Saturday, Feb. 5 and Sunday, Feb. 6. Operations resume 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7.
Representatives at Disaster Recovery Center locations can help applicants through the process and with appeals if their claims are denied. For an up-to-date list of DRC locations, visit fema.gov/drc. People can also apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or by calling the helpline. The helpline is staffed from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The deadline to apply is Feb. 11.
For more information about assistance available related to the December disaster, including which counties are designated for individual and public assistance, visit fema.gov/disaster/4630.