The Department of Homeland Security says it is again delaying the deadline for full enforcement of REAL ID compliant driver's licenses and identification cards.
Congress passed the REAL ID Act in 2005 to establish minimum security standards for licenses and prevent federal agencies from accepting identification cards that don't meet minimum standards. The act passed in the shadow of the 9/11 terrorist plane hijackings of 2001, and it is meant to make driver's licenses and ID cards harder to counterfeit. The deadline for full implementation has been repeatedly moved in the years since.
The most recent deadline was set for Oct. 1, 2021 — pushed up one year from Oct. 1, 2020, because of the pandemic — but Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas announced Tuesday that it has again been moved because of the pandemic, this time to May 3, 2023.
In a news release, DHS says the pandemic has significantly affected states' ability to issue the new licenses and ID cards. The department notes that many driver's licensing agencies across the country are still operating under capacity limits.
Provided the new deadline is not again pushed back, on May 3, 2023, everyone 18 or older will need a REAL ID compliant driver's license ID card, state-issued enhanced driver's license or another form of ID accepted by the Transportation Security Administration, such as a passport, to board an airplane. REAL IDs will also be needed to enter federal facilities and nuclear power plants.
"Protecting the health, safety, and security of our communities is our top priority," Mayorkas said in a statement. "As our country continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, extending the REAL ID full enforcement deadline will give states needed time to reopen their driver’s licensing operations and ensure their residents can obtain a REAL ID-compliant license or identification card."
