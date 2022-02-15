The Small Business Administration wants to remind Tennesseans affected by tornadoes, straight-line winds and severe storms that struck Dec. 10-11 that the deadline to apply for disaster loans for physical damage is March 15.
People in Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Gibson, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Obion, Stewart, Sumner, Weakley and Wilson counties are eligible for physical damage disaster loans. The low-interest loans can be awarded to businesses, nonprofits, homeowners and renters.
The SBA says businesses and nonprofits can borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other physical assets. Interest rates are as low as 2.83% for businesses and 1.875% for nonprofits.
Homeowners can apply for disaster loans of up to $200,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate. Additionally, SBA says homeowners and renters can apply for up to $40,000 to repair or replace other personal property that was damaged or destroyed. Interest rates for homeowners and renters are as low as 1.438%.
In a news release reminding the public about the deadline, the SBA says loan applicants may also be eligible for a loan amount increase of up to 20% of the physical damages they've experienced for mitigation improvements to help protect them from future disaster damage. Those improvements include things like safe rooms or storm shelters, sump pumps, elevation improvements, retaining walls and landscaping.
In the Local 6 area, one SBA Business Recovery Center is available in Tennessee to help folks apply for disaster loans. That's at the Weakley County Professional Development Center at 8250 Highway 22 in Dresden. The center's hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The center will be closed on Feb. 21 for Presidents' Day.
The SBA also offers economic injury loans for small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives and most nonprofits. Those loans are available in the counties listed above, and in the Tennessee counties of Benton, Cannon, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, DeKalb, Dyer, Hardin, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Macon, Madison, Montgomery, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Trousdale and Williamson. in They're also available the Kentucky counties of Allen, Calloway, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Simpson and the Missouri counties of New Madrid and Pemiscot. The filing deadline for economic injury loan applications included in this SBA disaster declaration (declaration No. 17310) is Oct. 14.
In Kentucky, the deadline to apply for physical damage loans is March 13, and the deadline to apply for economic injury loans related to the Kentucky disaster declaration (No. 17286) is Sept. 12.
Applications can also be made online at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/. Questions can be emailed to DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov.
Those who have questions about SBA loans can also call 800-659-2955 for more information or to request a paper application. The line is staffed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.
Loan applications can also be downloaded at sba.gov/disaster. Completed applications should be mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.