PADUCAH -- Time is running out for Paducah businesses to apply for the  Paducah Small Business Relief Fund.

The city is providing $2,000 for the first 75 eligible small businesses.

Small businesses are:

  • Not a franchise or franchise-affiliated.
  • Have 25 or fewer employees.
  • Have a brick-and-mortar presence within the Paducah city limits.

The funds must be used for rent, mortgage, payroll, and utilities.

The city will be taking applications until April 10 at 4:30 p.m.

