PADUCAH -- Time is running out for Paducah businesses to apply for the Paducah Small Business Relief Fund.
The city is providing $2,000 for the first 75 eligible small businesses.
Small businesses are:
- Not a franchise or franchise-affiliated.
- Have 25 or fewer employees.
- Have a brick-and-mortar presence within the Paducah city limits.
The funds must be used for rent, mortgage, payroll, and utilities.
The city will be taking applications until April 10 at 4:30 p.m.
You can find out more, including the application, by clicking here.