FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is paving the way for higher education students who want to gain paid, hands-on work experience.
The cabinet says its Minority Internship Program provides professional development opportunities to minorities, women, and others who historically have been underrepresented in the transportation industry.
Here's who can apply:
- Anyone enrolled in an accredited Kentucky college or university
- Must have 30 or more credit hours earned
- All majors welcome to apply
The paid internship is offered three times a year — in the summer, fall and spring. The deadline for the spring enrollment is November 15.
KYTC says interns will have the opportunity to work in a variety of offices, with a wide range of specific jobs assignments. There will also be mentoring, and networking opportunities, along with hands-on work experience and exposure to transportation-related careers.
You can apply, or learn more about the program, by clicking here.
If you have any questions about the program, contact Mikael Watson by emailing Mikael.Watson@ky.gov or calling 502-564-3601.