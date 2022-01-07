The deadline has been extended for survivors of the Dec. 10 tornado outbreak in 16 Kentucky counties to apply for disaster unemployment assistance, Gov. Andy Beshear's office announced Friday.
The Kentucky Office of Unemployment Insurance received approval Friday from the U.S. Department of Labor to move the deadline to Jan. 28.
People who became unemployed as a direct result of the Dec. 10 storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds and flooding are eligible to apply. People who are self-employed whose work was interrupted by the storms can also apply, including farmers.
The eligible counties are Barren, Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marion, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor and Warren.
The governor's office says eligible claimants — those whose claims started after Dec. 10 and who live in the counties listed above — won't be required to search for work or wait for benefits for their first eligible week.
To qualify for disaster unemployment benefits, claimants must show that their employment or self-employment was lost or interrupted directly because of the disaster and that they aren't otherwise eligible for traditional unemployment benefits under state or federal law.
The federal program requires claimants to provide a copy of their most recent federal income tax forms or pay stubs, a bill showing where they lived at the time of the disaster and a photo ID. The required documentation must be submitted within 21 days after filing a disaster unemployment application.
To help those whose IDs were lost in the storms, Gov. Andy Beshear has order that the cost of replacing drivers' licenses and state IDs be waived for people affected by the storms, and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has set up temporary locations in the region to help. For more details, visit governor.ky.gov/tornadoresources and click the "Driver's Licensing - Replacement Paperwork" tab.
To file an initial claim for disaster unemployment benefits, visit kcc.ky.gov or call 502-875-0442. Those who can't file claims over the phone or online will have the opportunity to access in-person assistance Jan. 11-14 at the following two locations:
- 351 Charles Drive, Mayfield, KY 42066: 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Jan. 11 through Jan. 13; 8 a.m. until noon on Jan. 14.
- 262 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42101 (The old Sears store in the Greenwood Mall): 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Jan. 11 through Jan. 13; 8 a.m. until noon on Jan. 14.