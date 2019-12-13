PADUCAH — The shipping area at J.C. Penney in Paducah is a busy place right now. Workers are packaging online orders and putting them on shelves to get ready for in-store pick up or to be sent to customers' doorsteps.
"Our top priority is making sure our customers find that perfect gift and receive it on time," J.C. Penney store manager Matt Kent says.
Kent says during the holiday season there is just as much action in the back of the store as there is in the front.
"We also leverage our store as a warehouse and fill nearly 100 orders per day that we ship from our dock," says Kent.
Over the next few days, stores will be busy pulling things off the shelves and boxing them up to make sure you get your purchases in time for Christmas. If you haven't ordered that gift online yet, you might want to get it soon. The deadline for in-store pick up at J.C. Penney is Dec. 15. For express orders, it's Dec. 22.
"We certainly expect our buy online and pick up in store experience to increase as we get closer to Christmas," says Kent.
J.C. Penney isn't the only store expecting a big push in online orders over the next few days. Hibbett Sports store manager Wesley Boulton says it will be all hands on deck for staff to fill the orders and get them out on time.
"It'll get busier and busier as we get closer to that deadline, as customers find out that that's the last time they can order and get it here before Christmas, and you know, we're excited for the challenge. We're here to help," says Boulton.
Time is running out to send gifts to friends and family through the mail too. In order for your package to get to its destination by Christmas through standard mail, you'll need to send it by Dec. 14. You can still send gifts up until Dec. 23, but you'll have to pay extra for priority mail.
