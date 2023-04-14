MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — We're counting down the days until Election Day in Kentucky. The state's primary is set for May 16, a little over a month away.
That means the time to register is winding down. County clerks are urging you to register to vote now. Monday, April 17, is the last day to register head of the May primary. In Marshall County, the clerk’s office is taking note of an interesting change.
For decades, Democrats have outnumbered Republicans in Marshall County, but that has changed. Republicans now outnumber the Democrats there — a change reflected on a local and state level.
Friday was a calm day at the Marshall County Courthouse. Some might call it the calm before the election storm. County Clerk Crissy Greer said voter registration numbers have not changed from previous years.
"This year's numbers, they're pretty much in line with last year’s. What we see the most of is party changes. That's really been big in the last few years," said Greer.
It's a trend Murray State history professor Brian Clardy said started eight years ago.
"From 2015 to 2019 we saw all levels of Kentucky politics being dominated by the Republican Party and now the registration demographic is starting to reflect that."
Greer's seen this shift first hand. The barrier broke this year. As it stands now, of the 25,659 registered voters in Marshall County, 11,741 are registered Democrats and 12,003 are Republican. This is the first time that flip has happened in decades. Clardy isn't surprised.
"As the years have gone by, over the last quarter century, the Democratic Party has been associated with liberal polices, liberal ideas, which really don't jive well in this part of the country, and there's been that gradual shift to the Republican Party. We've seen a real alignment at the local level," said Clardy.
He said many of the Democratic Party’s ideas and policies go against the beliefs of many people in west Kentucky, a conservative area.
"We'll see what happens in ’23, because it's an open question," he said.
In the meantime, Greer said the Marshall County Clerk’s Office is ready for May 16.
"We're excited to get it past us and see how it goes," she said.
You may be wondering about these changes since Kentucky's governor is a Democrat. Dr. Clardy said one reason Gov. Andy Beshear was able to win four years ago is because he appeals to moderates by leaning more toward the center.
Again, Monday is the deadline to register to vote in Kentucky's primary on May 16. Click here to register online, or you can go to your county clerk's office by 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
Marshall County High School, Benton Elementary School, South Marshall Middle School, South Marshall Fire Department, Calvert City Elementary School, Sharpe Elementary School and Jonathan Elementary School are the seven voting centers in Marshall County.