PADUCAH -- The deadline for you to submit your artwork to be painted on utility boxes is approaching!
Several Paducah Power utility boxes near the lake at Noble Park blend in with their surroundings, but the city says they want them to be noticed as works of art.
The city says the utility box art program, "powerART" is designed to enhance and grow on Paducah's creativity, culture, and vibrancy.
Deadline to apply is Aug. 23 by 4:30 p.m. You can find details and the application form on the Paducah website.