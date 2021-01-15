CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The Cape Girardeau Police Department says a car wreck on Interstate 55 has claimed the lives of a teenager and a woman.
Police say the wreck happened on Thursday around 2:48 p.m. at the 98 mile marker of I-55 Southbound.
Police say a passenger car was driving northbound on the interstate and left the roadway, crossed the divided median and hit a sports utility vehicle that was driving southbound.
Police say the driver of sports car was trapped inside the vehicle and the passenger, an 18-year-old women from Cape Girardeau, was ejected on impact. Police say the teenager later died as a result from her injuries.
Troopers also say the driver and passenger of the passenger car both had to be extricated from the car and were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Police say the passenger of the sports car, a 77-year-old woman from Galesburg, Illinois, later died from her injuries.
The Cape Girardeau Police Department says the crash is still under investigation.