McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says a man died Thursday morning in a crash on U.S. 62/Blandville Road and North Gum Springs Road.
Deputies say 61-year-old David Flowers of Kevil was driving eastbound on Blandville Road when his vehicle crossed over to the westbound lane and left the roadway, onto the north shoulder.
The vehicle drove down a slight embankment where it hit a tree head-on. Deputies say Flowers was removed from the vehicle by mechanical means and taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Blandville Road was reduced to one lane for around one and a half hours for deputies to investigate.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office says they extend their condolences to the Flowers family and ask the public to keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.