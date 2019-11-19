CALDWELL COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a deadly crash is blocking the Interstate 24 west entry ramp from Kentucky 139 at the exit 56 interchange in Caldwell County Tuesday night.
KYTC District 1 says the crash is away from the flow of traffic, but the ramp was blocked so emergency responders could reach the crash site.
The cabinet says a crash reconstruction investigation will be made.
Spokesman Keith Todd says the crash is not impacting I-24 west through-traffic, but westbound drivers should still use caution.