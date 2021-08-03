PADUCAH– Paducah-McCracken County 911 Dispatch is reporting a multi-vehicle crash is currently blocking Intestate 24 westbound at the 2.4 mile point in Paducah.
There are believed to be two semi trucks and a passenger vehicle involved. The 911 dispatch is also reporting a death.
Mile marker 2.4 is between Exit 3 and the Ohio River Bridge.
Cars should detour via the U.S. 45 Ohio River "Brookport" Bridge. Commercial Trucks should detour U.S. 60 West to the U.S. 51 Ohio River "Cairo" Bridge to connect to I-57 to continue travel into Illinois.
The road is expected to be closed for four hours.