LYON COUNTY, KY — A deadly, multi-vehicle crash has been reported on Interstate 24 east near the 44 mile marker in Lyon County, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. The crash is blocking the roadway.
KYTC spokesman Keith Todd says a vehicle may have entered I-24 the KY 293 exit 45 interchange, traveling the wrong way on the eastbound lanes.
Both lanes are blocked, as of 11 p.m. Monday. Todd estimates that the roadway will remain blocked for four hours. He says KYTC personnel are working to set up detour signals. Eastbound drivers in the area are advised to self-detour using exit 40 to U.S. 62 eastbound into Eddyville. From their, drivers can take Kentucky 93 southbound to return to I-24 at the KY 293 Eddyville exit 45 Interchange.