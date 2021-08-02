PADUCAH — Paducah McCracken County 911 says a deadly crash has blocked U.S 60/Clarks River Road in Southside Paducah. As of about 3 p.m., the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says the road is down to one lane at the intersection of U.S. 60 and Fisher Road.
The crash involved a truck and another vehicle, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. The collision happened at mile point 18.5 at the west end of the Clarks River Bridge near Walker Boat Yard Road, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. Law enforcement officers blocked U.S 60 eastbound at Kentucky 1954/John Puryear Drive., and U.S. 60 westbound at the U.S. 60/U.S. 62 intersection at the end of the Ledbetter Bridge.
Local 6's crew at the scene reported that an Air Evac Lifeteam helicopter landed in the eastbound lanes at the crash site. The coroner, McCracken County Sheriff's Office, Kentucky State Police, and Concord and West McCracken County fire departments responded to the crash as well.
As of about 3 p.m. Monday, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office estimates that U.S. 60 will be restricted to one lane for six hours.
KYTC has said drivers can detour using Interstate 24 between exit 16 and exit 11 or by using KY 284/Benton Road.
The sheriff's office says eastbound traffic headed to the crash site area will be rerouted to Cairo Road. Drivers are asked to use caution.