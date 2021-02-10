...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total ice accumulations of
two tenths to almost a half inch is possible, with the highest
amounts along the southern portions of the Western Kentucky
Pennyrile and Jackson Purchase areas. Some sleet is possible as
well.
* WHERE...Along and south of a line extending from Doniphan,
Missouri, northeastward to Eddyville, Illinois, then eastward
to Calhoun, Kentucky.
* WHEN...Ongoing until 6 PM CST Thursday with most of the
precipitation occurring Wednesday night through Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the
ice. Hazardous travel conditions are expected and could impact
the morning and evening commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. Monitor the latest
forecasts for updates on this situation.
