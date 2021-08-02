MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — At least one person was killed in a crash on U.S. 60 west near the intersection with KY 305 in McCracken County, Coroner Amanda Melton confirms.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened following a pursuit.
The two-vehicle crash happened at mile point 6.172 of U.S. 60 near the entrance to Barkley Regional Airport. The road was blocked to allow an Air Evac Lifeteam helicopter to land at the crash site. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office, Kentucky State Police, and Concord and West McCracken County fire departments responded as well.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says drivers ask asked to avoid the area as investigators conduct crash reconstruction efforts.
As of about 3 p.m., the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says U.S. 60 will be restricted to one lane at the intersection for about six hours, and eastbound traffic will be rerouted to Cairo Road.
The transportation cabinet says drivers can self-detour via KY 3520/Old U.S. 60.