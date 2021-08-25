CALVERT CITY, KY– Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 1, are reporting a deadly crash has occurred on Interstate 24 eastbound at the 28 mile marker in Marshall County.
According to the KSP, multiple vehicles were involved, including a semi truck that has caught fire.
Both eastbound and westbound lanes are blocked at this time.
Drivers are being diverted to Exit 27 on the westbound side, and Exit 31 on the eastbound.
According to the KYTC, the road is expected to be closed until 6 p.m.
This is a breaking story, updates will follow.