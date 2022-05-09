JACKSON COUNTY, IL — The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were killed in a weekend house fire.
The sheriff's office responded to a 911 call about the fire at 6:29 p.m. Saturday. When first responders arrived at the scene in rural Rockwood, the home was engulfed in flames, the sheriff's office says.
Investigators say Jackson Clendenin and Cynthia Clendenin died in the fire.
Responding agencies included the Campbell Hill Fire Department, Ava Fore Department, Steelville Fire Department, Sparta Fire Department, Chester Fire Department, Percy Fire Department, Jackson County Ambulance Service and the Illinois State Fire Marshal.
The sheriff's office says the investigation into the fire is ongoing.