CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — State police are investigating a deadly shooting involving a law enforcement officer that happened early Friday morning in Calloway County, Kentucky.
KSP Trooper Sarah Burgess confirmed to Local 6 that there was a shooting involving a law enforcement officer.
The shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. Friday in Calloway County, KSP said on a news release sent later Friday afternoon. Responders with Murray-Calloway County EMS took the man who was shot to Murray-Calloway County Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased by the county coroner, state police said.
KSP said no officers or other members of the community were injured during the shooting.
The state law enforcement agency said it began investigating the shooting at the request of the Calloway County Sheriff's Office.
No further details have yet been provided about the law enforcement officer, the man who was shot or the circumstances that led to the shooting.