CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — One person was killed Thursday in a shooting in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, police say.
The victim was 39 years old. Police have not yet released the individual's name to the public.
Officers responded to the shooting around 12:35 p.m. Thursday in the area of Giboney and Hickory streets.
Responders attempted life saving measures, but the victim ultimately died at the scene.
The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad was activated, and is investigating the death as a homicide.
Authorities ask anyone with information connected to the investigation to call 573-339-6621, the anonymous tip line at 573-339-6313 or text “CAPEPD” to 847411.