CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — Law enforcement agencies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
Around 9:54 a.m. Wednesday, a man was shot multiple times in a second-floor apartment inside a complex on South Spring Street, the Cape Girardeau Police Department says in a news release.
The release says the man was taken to a local hospital, but he later died because of his injuries.
The police department says the Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad has been activated to conduct the homicide investigation. The news release says investigators are looking into multiple leads in the case, and anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the police department or the major case squad.
The Cape Girardeau Police Department's anonymous tip line is 573-339-6313. People with information about the shooting can also text “CAPEPD” to 847411.