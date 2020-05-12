PADUCAH — A suspect is in custody after a woman was shot to death in Paducah Tuesday afternoon, police say.
Officers responding to a report of shots fired found a woman dead in the yard of a home in the 1600 block of Harrison Street, the Paducah Police Department says. The shooting happened just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The officers saw a male suspect leaving the area on a bicycle. The police department says when officers tried to stop him, he fled — but he was apprehended just a few block away on 12th Street.
The suspect's name has not yet been released. The police department says the investigation is still in the very early stages.