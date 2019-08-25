CENTERTOWN, KY -- Two men driving under the influence have been arrested and charged with murder after a wreck killed a woman and injured two others.
Kentucky State Police troopers say 25-year-old Zachary T. Barker and 51-year-old James H. Rone were driving separate side-be-side UTVs on a gravel haul road near KY 85 outside of Centertown in Ohio County.
Troopers say Barker didn't see Rone trying to pass him and steered his vehicle into the driver's side rear of Rone's UTV. The collision caused Rone's UTV to lose control and flip multiple times.
KSP says 39-year-old Ashley L. Carver, 44-year-old Tonya Rone, and a 10-year-old child were all ejected from the UTV.
Tonya Rone and the child were both flown to St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, Indiana, for life threatening injuries. KSP says their current condition is unknown.
The Ohio County Coroner's Office pronounced Carver deceased on-scene.
Troopers say they determined Barker and James Rone were both under the influence then arrested them.
KSP says they were charged with murder, 1st degree assault, 1st degree wanton endangerment, and driving under the influence - aggravated circumstances.
Troopers say they also arrested 49-year-old Gregory M. Barker for obstructing emergency responders and menacing and disorderly conduct.
KSP says all three men are being held in the Ohio County Detention Center in Hartford.