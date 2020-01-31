UPDATE: A deal has been reached to keep Fox apps on Roku through Sunday.
This means Roku users will be able to watch Super Bowl LIV using the FOX Now or Fox Sports apps.
If you are planning on using Roku to stream Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, you might want to make other plans.
CNET is reporting that all Fox apps on Roku will be removed starting Friday, January 31.
The Super Bowl is on Sunday, February 2.
Without the Fox apps, Roku users will either have to use other paid programming services, such as Youtube TV and Hulu with Live TV, or get an antenna to watch the game.
Roku users can also download the NFL app. The NFL will be offering a HD livestream of the game, no sign-in required.
We will update this story if a deal is reached between Roku and Fox to keep the apps through the Super Bowl.