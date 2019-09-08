LYON COUNTY, KY -- The Lyon County Sheriff's Office says they received a call about an unresponsive male on Kentucky Lake Drive in the Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area on Saturday.
When deputies arrived, they found a woman actively giving CPR to the unresponsive man in a picnic area. Deputies say the Lyon County EMS said the man, 70-year-old Gary L. Beach, of Benton, KY, had passed away.
Deputies say they do not know how he died yet, and an autopsy is scheduled for Monday at the Western Kentucky Regional Medical Examiner's Office in Madisonville.
Deputies say if you know anything about Beach's death, call the Lyon County Sheriff's Office at 270-388-2311 or at 270-338-0911.