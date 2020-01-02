JACKSON COUNTY, IL — Investigators believe the death of a teenager and a home invasion in Jackson County, Illinois, are connected.
Just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, a 911 call was made from a home just south of Carbondale, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office says. Those inside the home said two males forced their way inside and demanded money.
They told investigators there was a struggle over a firearm, and shots were fired before the suspects ran away.
The sheriff's office says later, around 7:08 p.m., Carbondale police received a call from Memorial Hospital about a a 17-year-old boy who arrived with a life-threatening injury. When police arrived, they learned the teen had died from a suspected gunshot wound.
Preliminary information suggests the two calls are connected, the sheriff's office says.
The sheriff's office says its investigation is ongoing, and Carbondale police, the Jackson County Coroner's Office and the Jackson County State's Attorney's Office have assisted in the case.