HERRIN, IL -- More information has been released on a house fire in Herrin, Illinois in which two people were found dead.
Just before 3 a.m. on Christmas Day, Herrin police were called to a house fire at 2705 North Park Avenue.
Inside, firefighters found the bodies of two people.
They have been identified as 46-year-old Richard Lowe and his son, 12-year-old Gavin Lowe.
Williamson County Coroner Mike Burke says cause of death has been ruled a murder-suicide.
An investigation shows that the father shot his son and then turned the gun on himself after setting the home on fire.
That investigation is ongoing.