Weather Alert

...PATCHY DENSE FOG POSSIBLE AFTER MIDNIGHT... PATCHY TO WIDESPREAD FOG IS POSSIBLE AFTER MIDNIGHT AND INTO THE MORNING HOURS WEDNESDAY. SOME OF THE FOG COULD BE DENSE, WITH VISIBILITY OF A QUARTER MILE OR LESS. THE BEST POTENTIAL FOR DENSE FOG WILL BE ALONG AND NORTH OF A LINE FROM CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO, TO MARION, KY, TO CENTRAL CITY, KY, POTENTIAL IMPACTING INTERSTATE 57, INTERSTATE 64, AND INTERSTATE 69. THE MOST FAVORABLE TIME FOR DENSE FOG WILL BE FROM 3 AM UNTIL 9 AM WEDNESDAY MORNING. IF CONDITIONS WARRANT, A DENSE FOG ADVISORY COULD BE ISSUED FOR PORTIONS OF THE QUAD STATE REGION LATER THIS EVENING. GIVE YOURSELF EXTRA TIME TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION IF YOU PLAN TO DRIVE LATE TONIGHT AND FOR THE MORNING COMMUTE WEDNESDAY. DRIVE WITH CAUTION AND LEAVE PLENTY OF SPACE BETWEEN YOUR VEHICLE AND OTHERS.