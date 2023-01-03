(CNN) — Two more children are dead following a New Year's Eve house fire in Buffalo, New York, city Communications Director Michael DeGeorge told CNN Monday.
A 2-year-old and a 4-year-old died after three girls — aged 7, 8, and 10 — died as a result of the fire which happened Saturday morning, according to Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo.
Seven people were inside the house at the time of the fire, which was deemed accidental, according to DeGeorge.
A female infant and a 63-year-old grandmother have been released from the hospital, DeGeorge said.
The children were being raised by their grandparents, Renaldo said. It is not clear how the children were related.
The fire was reported in the 200 block of Darmouth Ave. around 7:30 a.m. ET, Renaldo said during a press conference Saturday.
The grandfather wasn't home at the time of the fire, according to Renaldo.
No firefighters were injured in the incident.