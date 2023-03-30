TRIGG COUNTY, KY — Several people are expected to have died after multiple helicopters crashed in Trigg County Wednesday night. It happened between Bobby Light Road and Lancaster Road around 9:35 p.m.
Trigg County Emergency Management Director David Bryant tells WPSD two military helicopters were involved in the crash. NBC affiliate WSMV is reporting the crewmembers were from Fort Campbell 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and crewmembers were flying two HH60 Blackhawk helicopters during a routine training mission when the incident happened.
Bryant could not confirm if there were any deaths. In a post on Facebook, Governor Andy Beshear says deaths are expected and more information will be shared when it's available.
East Golden Pond Fire Department was called to help extinguish the fires on the helicopters, focusing on three areas between Lancaster Road and Bobby Light Road, according to WKDZ.
Trigg County Emergency Management says this is all the information they could give when we called a little after midnight.
The Trigg County Sheriff's Department told us they did not have any information on the crash when we called around midnight.
This is a breaking news story. Check back here for the latest details.