MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — We've all done it — or at least been tempted to do it. The traffic light turns yellow, and you hit the gas to avoid a red light. But that decision is costing more lives every year.

AAA said the number of people dying from red-light crashes is at a startling 10-year high. The most recent crash data available found that 939 were killed in red light running crashes in 2017. That is the last year from which data is available.

The data also show that someone in the U.S. will die every 12 hours from a red-light crash.

Traffic safety is something Regina Bailey talks about with her four children every day. She tells them to look both ways and stop before crossing the street. Bailey believes people should take a course to prevent them from running through red lights.

"You name a hundred things, but it just depends on the people driving," Bailey said. "'Cause now you've got the young high school kids, they're always in a hurry."

Police Chief Brian Laird said red light violations are common everywhere.

Laird said red lights are important, "Because it's the law, so there will be traffic coming from the other direction. That's the purpose for the stop lights."

To prevent red light crashes, AAA said you should tap your brakes a couple of times before fully applying them to slow down. That will catch the attention of distracted drivers behind you.

Tommy Crews said he knows the dangers of running through red lights.

"I think people ought to be more alert, even myself as I speak," Crews said. "'Cause I'm getting older, and I'm always looking around over the country, looking at everything but what I should be. So I think we should all be paying more attention to the lights and respect it — and just have a safer life."

Cautious driving can save lives.