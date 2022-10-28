BROKEN ARROW, OK (KJRH) — Eight people were found dead in a burning Tulsa-area house in what is being investigated as a murder-suicide.
The fire was reported around 4 p.m. Thursday in a quiet residential area of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, about 13 miles southeast of Tulsa.
Upon arrival, fire crews found two deceased adults in the front of the house.
"Immediately we found two adults in the front of the house with significant injuries, and they were obviously deceased. Those injuries did appear to our fire crews at that time immediately to be criminal in nature, and so we immediately called for the police department to come and intervene on the fire scene,” said Broken Arrow Fire Chief Jeremy Moore.
After putting out the fire, which was contained to one room in the back of the house, crews discovered the bodies of six children in that back room — ranging in age from 1 to 13 years old.
"All of the juvenile children victims were in one bedroom at the back of the house where the majority of the fire was contained,” Moore said.
Neighbors say the eight family members who lived in the home were quiet and kept to themselves.
Officials are naming the two deceased adults as suspects as they continue to investigate.
Broken Arrow police and fire departments gave an update Friday morning on the tragic discovery.
"To arrive on scene yesterday and see the looks on our first responders' — my firefighters' faces just absolutely broke my heart, and so we appreciate the prayers from all of our communities,” Moore said. “We want to keep the families, as well as our first responders, the entire community in our prayers. And thank you so much for that great outpouring."
None of the victims are believed to have died from the fire, and their identities have not yet been released.