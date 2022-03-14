MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A moving debris removal work zone is making its way along the southbound lanes of Interstate 69 in Marshall County, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
KYTC District 1 says a contractor's crew is working south from the U.S. 641-Spur Benton exit 41 interchange along I-69 back toward the Marshall County line with Graves County at mile point 34.4.
The work zone will extend about 1.5 miles so tornado debris can be removed from the right-of-way along the interstate.
KYTC District 1 says the moving work zone will be active from about 7 a.m. to about 4:30 p.m. each day, Monday through Saturday, weather permitting.
The section of road the crew is working on is about 6 miles long. KYTC District 1 says the crew expects it will take them about a week to complete the work. How quickly they can progress will depend on the weather and on how many tree limbs and how much other debris they have to clear.
Drivers are advised to be prepared for slowing and merging traffic as they approach the work zone, and to use caution where the crew is working near the flow of traffic. Minor travel delays can expected as well.
The cabinet says the debris removal work zone that was operating along the northbound section of I-69 in this area has been removed, because northbound debris removal work has been completed.