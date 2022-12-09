PADUCAH — Saturday is the one year anniversary of the December 10 tornado, which devastated families and communities across Western Kentucky.
It has been a year of rebuilding and recovery; of helping others and asking for help; of remembering lost loved-ones and looking towards the future.
Below, you will find details on several community events being hosted locally in recognition of the one anniversary. In addition, Local 6 will run a special, one-hour long segment reflecting on the past year and where impacted communities stand today. The special begins at 7 p.m. on WPSD Local 6.
Mayfield, KY
- "A Celebration of hope: We Will Remember": 2:30 p.m. at the Graves County High School gymnasium.
- Mayfield memorial walk : Registration for the event begins at 8 a.m. and the walk starts at 9 a.m. Rain or shine, join first responders, survivors, and community-members on a 2-mile walk from the old Mayfield Consumer Products site to the Mayfield Court Square. First responders are encouraged to wear their department logos and all others are encouraged to wear red or blue. Walkers are encouraged to bring a state or American flag to hold during the walk. Attendees will be shuttled back to their vehicles when finished.
Marshall County, KY
- One Year Anniversary observance: Observance begins at 1 p.m. at the Johnathan Creek Conference Center in Hardin, KY.
Dresden, TN
- Commemoration Ceremony: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the McWherter Civic Center
- Tree lighting ceremony: 5 p.m. on the Court Square
Governor Andy Beshear will be joining several communities in western Kentucky Saturday to commemorate the one-year anniversary. According to a Friday release from his office, this is his planned itinerary:
Beshear's Dec. 10 itinerary
|Time
|Event
|Address
|11 a.m.
|Beshear will speak during the Habitat for Humanity Day of Remembrance
|309 Sycamore St. Dawson Springs, KY
|1 p.m.
|Beshear will provide remarks during a community prayer service
|Jonathan Creek Camp and Conference Center 3043 Beal Road Hardin, KY
|2:30 p.m.
|Beshear will recognize first responders during the Mayfield/Graves County memorial service, "Celebration of Hope."
|Graves County High School Gymnasium 1220 Eagles Way Mayfield, KY