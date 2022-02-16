Starting Monday, families who survived the Dec. 10 tornado can apply for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) benefits and the Families First/Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) Emergency Cash Assistance (ECA) program.
This additional assistance became available after the Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) received approval from the federal government.
“TDHS stands ready to support Tennesseans impacted by the devasting storms in December,” said TDHS Commissioner Clarence H. Carter. “This one-time disbursement of food and cash benefits can help families as they work on recovering and rebuilding.”
D-SNAP is available for those who lived or worked in Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Gibson, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Obion, Stewart, Sumner, Weakley or Wilson counties on December 10-11. Recipients must have experienced one of the following:
- Damage to or destruction of the home or self-employment business.
- Loss or inaccessibility of income including a reduction or termination of income or a significant delay in receiving income due to disaster related problems.
- Disaster-related expenses (home or business repairs, temporary shelter, evacuation, etc.) that are not expected to be reimbursed during the disaster benefit period.
Families who meet these qualifications can apply by clicking here. Applications will be accepted until Friday, Feb. 18 at 4:30 p.m.
The Emergency Cash Assistance program provides a one-time cash payment to families who live or work in the aforementioned counties. This program provides a one-time cash payment of $500 for households of up to 2 people, $750 for households of 3 to 4 people, and $1,000 for households of 5 or more.
To apply, families must fulfill the following qualifications:
- Families must include a child under the age of 18 or a pregnant woman (regardless of trimester).
- Families must meet Families First citizenship requirements.
- Families and household members must have a valid Social Security Number.
- The family’s resources must not exceed $2,000.
- Families must be unable to live in their home (or apartment) on the date the application is filed, or the home requires significant repairs due to the damage from the disaster, or the applicant must not be able to work due to destruction of the workplace.
- The family’s gross household income must not exceed 85% of the State’s Median Income.