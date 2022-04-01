MAYFIELD, KY — Thousands of acres of trees were destroyed by the December tornados. Now, Mayfield is taking steps to replenish them one tree at a time.
They're planting trees and encouraging people to plan their own.
The Kentucky Division of Forestry and the city of Mayfield teamed up Friday for a very meaningful Kentucky Arbor Day celebration.
A desolate scene of broken limbs and snapped branches is what was left in Mayfield after the storm.
"During early December, of course, the tornados came through," said Bridget Abernathy with the Kentucky Division of Forestry. "A large portion of western Kentucky and parts of central Kentucky, and with different paths left communities as well as rural areas heavily damaged."
But there is hope for the future of trees in the area.
People gathered at Harmon Park on Friday to take steps forward.
They planted a small oak tree.
The Kentucky Division of Forestry also gave out seedlings, including bald cypress, northern oak and pecan.
Experts with the division say trees are environmentally beneficial.
"Having large canopy trees is particularly important for the environment," said Abernathy. "They help to capture air pollution particulates, they provide shade and they have a value in terms of tourism as well."
The plants are helpful for people, too.
"Trees that are present in communities, in populations, tend to bring in and hold tourists longer, as well as shoppers, and raise property value," said Abernathy.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says trees also reduce heating and cooling costs by $2.1 billion every year.
Local leaders also spoke at the Arbor Day celebration, including people from the Laurel Oak Garden and the Mayfield Graves County Tourism Commission.