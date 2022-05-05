MAYFIELD, KY - Laundry detergent, dish soap and cleaning supplies.
Distribution centers in the area need those items to give to people impacted by the December tornado.
About 900 to 1,100 people are helped every week. This includes the total number of people in the household per shopper.
Tina Aaron is a Mayfield resident and has lived in the city for a little more than 20 years.
She's at the Graves County Fairgrounds to get some items.
"Some household necessities, shampoo, toothpaste, toilet paper, paper towels and some clothes that helped out," said Aaron.
She's one of hundreds who comes to the fairgrounds for help.
There have been other centers throughout the area too, helping those in the community.
The Restoration Center of West Kentucky helped store extra items and was located in Paducah but closed at the end of March. This is because space opened up locally in Graves County to help provide local storage.
Organizer Kristin King says the fairgrounds have become a hub for vital information.
"One of the most important things about this location and operating here is that we’ve become a point of information for anything that comes up," said King. "People know they came come here and get an application for the Kentucky Realtors Association mortgage and renters grant. They know they can get information about what Samaritan’s Purse is doing."
King says she's grateful for everyone who has contributed.
"I am so grateful for every volunteer, every donator, every person who’s thought about us, prayed for us," said King. "Just to know that so many people are still thinking of us and still signing up to come help with construction. I want to thank them and I want to thank God for them."
And for Aaron, it's about getting what she needs during difficult times.
"A lot of things I can't afford to get so it's very helpful and I'm very grateful, very grateful," said Aaron.
Starting Tuesday, there will be new hours for the Graves County Fairgrounds.
The facility will be open from Tuesday to Friday from 10 to 3.
If you were impacted by the December tornado and need some of the items mentioned, all you need is an ID proving that you're from Mayfield or from the county.
If you're not from the county, you need to have physical proof that you got help from FEMA or the Red Cross.