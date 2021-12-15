MAYFIELD, KY — Following President Joe Biden's visit to western Kentucky, community members are trying to figure out what comes next.
Federal money is coming into the region through FEMA's disaster relief fund.
There are multiple FEMA registration centers - one in Dawson Springs and one in Mayfield, as well as a third that will be available starting Thursday in Bowling Green.
We talked with one local family seeking FEMA assistance for their home.
Wednesday, spoke with Luis Diaz, Angel Medina, Amalio Rios de Medina and Mario Medina. They don't speak English, so we interviewed them using an interpreter.
The tornado rocked the Medina family's house when the storm hit.
"At night, they felt like a terrible noise thundering, you know," interpreter Roberto Huaroco said.
Now, they don't even have the necessities.
"They don't have no water or electric running right now," Huaroco said.
The tornado made the chimney fall through their roof. The family says they want to get FEMA assistance to help them rebuild their home.
With that help, they hope to stay in Mayfield and get back to living in what they call a nice, quiet town.
Leaders at FEMA say families like the Medina household will get amounts based on need. They say the total amount given for families will be in the millions of dollars.
"It depends, and they'll work through that with you," said Peter Milios, an external affairs specialist with FEMA. "There is a cap on the amount of assistance that can be received, so I would say once you apply, the individual assistance will work with you. Our teams will work with you to figure out what assistance you are eligible for."
The Medina family prays that with that assistance, they'll be able to get back up again.
"They just pray to God that they can get the home back and running," the family said through the interpreter. "Standard of living, you know, for them."
The FEMA registration centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The deadline to apply for assistance is Feb. 11, 2022.
In Dawson Springs, Kentucky, the FEMA mobile unit is located at First Baptist Church at 960 Industrial Park Road.
In Mayfield, the unit is at the old Walmart location at Mayfield Plaza, which is at 1102 Paris Road in Mayfield.
In Bowling Green, the mobile registration unit will be at Henry F. Moss Middle School at 2565 Russellville Road. That location will only be available on Thursday, Dec. 16.
When you apply for assistance, you will need several pieces of information.
That includes:
- A current phone number through which you can be contacted.
- Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying.
- Your social security number.
- A general list of damage and losses.
- Banking information if you choose direct deposit.
- If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name.
You can also apply online at disasterassistance.gov or over the phone by calling 800-621-3362. You can also use the FEMA mobile app.