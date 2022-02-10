PADUCAH — A painting by an internationally-known artist from west Kentucky was damaged with the Ice House Gallery was struck by an E-F4 tornado on Dec. 10. But, the piece was recovered and restored.
It's an untitled piece by the late Helen LaFrance, who died in 2020 at the age of 101 in Mayfield. The artwork was the centerpiece of the Black History Month exhibit at West Kentucky Community and Technical College's Paducah School of Art and Design.
The storm left holes in the painting, but Paducah School of Art and Design Dean Paul Aho was able to patch it up.
"There were three big holes," said Aho.
The gallery took a direct hit from the tornado, but artwork, including LaFrance's, survived.
"She's such a poster child for the success we would like to see for African Americans in the community," said Aho. "She's internationally recognized, she has collections in the collections of Oprah Winfrey."
The intended meaning of the untitled piece is unknown, but leaders at the school say it points to a deeper artistry. They say it's important to have diversity and inclusion, especially in the arts.
Several artists' works are being showcased at the Black History Month exhibit. They're all locally based.
"As much as anything else, I think it's this notion of embracing diversity and multiculturalism and inclusion and opportunity for all peoples in America," said Aho.
Dale McReynolds is one of the artists highlighted. She was born in Paducah and now lives in the area.
McReynolds said it's important to look back on works from the past.
"You have a history," said McReynolds. "You can see the history. You can learn from the history, and we're here. We're Paducah-born people."
Jacquelyn Carruthers said it's about inspiring future generations to pursue art.
"We don't know who the geniuses are going to be 30, 40 — the Andy Warhols, the Klimts, the Picassos," said Carruthers. "You don't know who that's going to be in the future."
The Mayfield-Graves County Art Guild wants to rebuild after the Ice House Gallery was destroyed by the tornado. Click here to donate to a GoFundMe campaign for the guild.