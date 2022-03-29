MAYFIELD, KY — The Ice House Gallery in Mayfield will not be renovated after it took a direct hit from the Dec. 10 tornado, the Mayfield Graves County Tourism Commission has announced.
The commission says it does not have the resources to continue as the gallery's landlord.
The tornado severely damaged the Ice House building.
The tourism commission and the Mayfield/Graves County Art Guild say they cannot afford to restore the building. Statements from both organizations say the estimated cost to restore the building would be greater than $500,000.
In addition to the high cost of renovation, the building is "significantly uninsured."
The tourism commission and the art guild say they are looking for a temporary home for the gallery and hope to build a new permanent structure in the future.
We reached out to the directors of the Mayfield Graves County Tourism Commission and the Ice House for interviews so they could further explain the situation. Both declined the offer for on-camera interviews.
The Ice House has served the community through the Mayfield/Graves County Art Guild for more than 25 years.