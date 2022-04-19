GRAVES COUNTY, KY — It will take years for areas hit by the December tornado outbreak to be completely restored. Organizations are working to make sure needs in the community continue to be met.
The committee chairwoman of one of those long-term recovery groups, Mayfield Rebuilds, says safety is a big concern for residents. She says she has received feedback from folks calling for more storm shelters in the area.
In March, people in Mayfield gathered to share their opinions on the rebuilding process after their town was devastated by an EF-4 tornado.
Mayfield Rebuilds received hundreds of pieces of feedback, including things like providing information in Spanish on the city's website and building parking garages downtown, as well as increased safety measures and more effective storm warnings.
Housing is still a big issue in Mayfield.
"Lots of people that are homeless that there are so many needs," Mayfield Rebuilds Committee Chair Jill Celaya says. "I can't imagine that there's anything we don't need right now."
Marshall County's Long-Term Recovery Group says hundreds of people still need help for things like housing and vehicles, as well as utility and eviction assistance.
Members say they're coming up with a concrete plan to move forward.
"Hopefully in a few months we'll have policies in place to make sure everyone's needs are being met, and if there's some unmet needs, they can come to us as a long-term recovery group and we can help meet those needs," says Marshall County Long-Term Recovery Group Vice Chair Catherine Fuller.
While full recovery seems to be in the distant future, leaders with the groups are hopeful.
"Of course we all are devastated by what's happened to our hometown, and it's just heartbreaking, but the good news is we are pulling together. We are a resilient community," Celaya says.
Mayfield Rebuilds wants to organize another meeting to share feedback with the public. Celaya tells me the group hopes to have the gathering in the next few months.
The Marshall County Long-Term Recovery Group meets weekly at 4 p.m. on Mondays in the training room of the 911 communications center. The public is welcome to attend. It's at 23 Homer Lucas Lane.