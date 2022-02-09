MAYFIELD, KY — Mayfield property owners may get extra help with removing tornado debris from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, but it's not a guarantee.
The Mayfield City Council approved a resolution Wednesday, which is a possible first step to making that help available.
The Dec. 10 tornado left behind debris and lots of it. Mayfield — its leaders and residents — are taking steps forward to clean up the remnants of the storm.
So far, USACE has moved more than 280,000-cubic-yards of debris in Graves County. However, that doesn't include private or commercial properties.
The USACE removes debris that is solely in the public right of way.
To get the federal government to assist with private property debris, the Mayfield City Council has to make a resolution that establishes its authority.
This is to delegate to contractors or USACE to enter private property.
Mayfield Mayor Kathy O'Nan said the additional help is important.
"We just have some people that can't manage this on their own, and as the debris has been removed throughout the city from the first mission of the Corps, it has just shown that. It has shown we and other citizens that, that was just the first step in our looking back to normal," said O'Nan.
The council also has to submit a Private Property Debris Removal Request letter along with the resolution to FEMA.
O'Nan said the resolution is just one step towards helping lift the burden of removing debris.
"Not income based," said O'Nan. "It's just based on the fact that for the safety and the wealth of our community this needs to be taken care of."
The resolution does not include commercial properties, such as storefronts or other businesses.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has said the Dec. 10 disaster caused an estimated 2 million-cubic-yards of debris in total.