HICKORY, KY — After its Mayfield candle factory was destroyed by a tornado on Dec. 10, Mayfield Consumer Products is up and running again in a new location.
The EF-4 tornado flattened the Mayfield factory and caused the deaths of nine people who were inside at the time of the building’s collapse.
Only about half of the more than 500 people who worked at the Mayfield location have been asked to transfer to MCP’s new facility in Hickman.
Management says they hope to bring back more at some point.
It was just last month that an EF-4 tornado hit the candle factory in Mayfield. Now, managers say they want a fresh start - 10 miles away in Hickory.
"Today is really our first day for trying to build back operations, and so we've called back a large number of our workforce," Plant Manager Michael Staten said.
He said they're implementing new training protocol.
"We're starting with training. We're retraining, because some of the operations that are here are not the same as the operations that we had at 112 Industrial Drive," said Staten.
Not everyone is able to work after the tornado hit.
Bryanna Travis worked at the candle factory for about six months.
"The day after, prior to the tornado, they were telling people if we did not come in, we would be laid off," said Travis. "Of course, the tornado happened."
She said she didn't go into work on Dec. 10 because of the storm warnings.
Travis said no one has contacted her, either about losing her job or for the chance to work at the new Hickory plant.
"I'm technically laid off," said Travis. "I have no job, making no money. My rent is due. I have a dog that I have to feed."
Meanwhile, managers hope to see more familiar faces in the future.
"We hope to call back some of the other employees that didn't get called back for this initial startup," said Staten. "So our goal is to hopefully be back better and stronger than ever before."
Managers said about 250 of the 500-plus workers were called back to the Hickory location of Mayfield Consumer Products.