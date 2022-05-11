MARSHALL COUNTY, KY - The December tornados impacted people throughout the Local 6 region, including kids.
Once school is out, these children will need something to do, and local organizations are filling that need by providing camps and activities.
The Marshall County Parks Department has a list of activities - including tennis lessons along with games and crafts at neighborhood parks.
St. Matthew by the Lake Lutheran Church in Benton is also hosting a summer camp, specifically for kids in Marshall County impacted by the December tornado.
Once school ends for the year, one challenge for parents is to fill up any empty time for their children, and for kids impacted by the December storm, that's especially important.
"In the summer specifically, so many families were impacted by the tornado and we feel like it's our job here at the parks department to not only just provide a space to recreate, but also to get people involved," said Britney Hargrove, the director of the Marshall County Parks Department.
Through the parks department, there will be free tennis lessons along with games and crafts at neighborhood parks.
Hargrove wants to make sure the kids have a great time.
At St. Matthew by the Lake Lutheran Church, there will also be activities.
The church will host Camp Noah, which will specifically target children in Marshall County going through struggles because of the December tornado.
"All these kids have suffered trauma from the tornado of December 10th and Camp Noah will help them recover, help them be able to talk about their experiences," said Pastor Colleen Winkler.
There will also be games and free meals, but also time to share experiences during group sessions.
"Talking about something helps kids recover," said Winkler. "It helps anybody recover from any kind of traumatic experience."
And to combat this trauma, Hargrove says these summer activities will help children by simply having fun.
"Bring the community together and kind of taking everyone's mind off of the things that have happened in the past couple of years in general really and just to have some fun outside with family and friends," said Hargrove.
Click here for the Marshall County Parks Department Facebook page. It will direct you to the activities they have planned during the summer months.
Dates and a venue for Camp Noah with St. Matthew by the Lake Lutheran Church are not set yet. We'll update that information once it is confirmed.