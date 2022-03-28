MAYFIELD, KY - People with various backgrounds joined together to share their opinions on the rebuilding process after the December tornadoes.
City leaders organized a gathering where Mayfield residents voiced their thoughts on a variety of topics.
Areas like housing, business and industry along with education and workforce development were addressed.
Micah Seavers is a business owner and lives in Graves County.
While he doesn't live in Mayfield, he says everything that happens here in the rebuilding process will impact the county as a whole.
He says it's important to focus on local stores and businesses, especially during these times.
"What's happening with our local businesses," said Seavers. "Our business owners. We need to be helping them to stay here."
Community leaders say the meeting is about honing in on different ideas that will bring about change and specifically, prioritize what people want.
"This is kind of the first step of getting the community's impact and again, we're looking at this being a wish-list phase to people," said Eric Walker, who is the community education director for both Graves County and Mayfield Public Schools.
And for Seavers, he says everyone's input is important.
"We need to know what everybody thinks, and cause you'll get everybody from the business owners to the retired folks to the people that work at the gas station down the road that you see every day when you go in to get your Mountain Dew and pump your $10 in fuel. We need everybody's opinion," said Seavers.
There will be another Mayfield Rebuild meeting scheduled for April 12th. Participation from the public is encouraged.
Other topics covered during the meeting included arts and culture, utilities and transportation, and design and rebuild.