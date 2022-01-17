MAYFIELD, KY — The tornado that hit Mayfield more than a month ago destroyed property and livelihoods. To help, the Mayfield Community Foundation gave cars to tornado survivors who lost their vehicles because of the storms.
The organization received more than $800,000 in donations from across the nation. With that money, the foundation has been giving back.
Jodi Nesler was relived to receive her car. She lost her home and her vehicles in the storm. Nesler was overwhelmed when she received her new, white Chevy Cruze.
"I can't even begin to describe how excited I am," said Nesler. "It's going to help us. It's going to help my family. I can get back to work. I'm really excited."
That excitement comes after a low point in her life. She lost nearly everything in the storm.
"A piece of Sheetrock and a twin-size mattress was basically what held us down," said Nesler. "And once we rose up, we realized that everything was gone. Our vehicles were gone. Our home was gone. Thank God we were still there."
The Mayfield Community Foundation said the cars mean the world to people who have lost everything in the storm. It fills an immediate need.
The organization specifically chose families who won't be able to replace their cars. The foundation also selected people who are employed in some way.
"There are a lot of people in need," Mayfield Community Foundation Secretary Denise Thompson said. "A lot of people that we feel like are in the gap of the assistance that's being provide either by the state or by the federal government, and those are the people that we're trying to reach."
Nesler said she is blown away by the generosity.
"I've never felt so loved," said Nesler. "Like, I can't explain. I mean, just thank you — that's all I know — to everybody."
So far, the Mayfield Community Foundation has given out 15 cars. The organization hopes to keep providing cars for those who need them most.
The foundation is working with local dealerships to connect people who need cars.
If you're a tornado survivor, you can fill out a request form to apply for one. Click here to see the request form.