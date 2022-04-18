GOLDEN POND, KY — Cleaning up Land Between the Lakes after two tornados is no small job. The tornados, which hit the night of Dec. 10, caused significant tree damage in Lyon County, Kentucky, and Stewart County, Tennessee.
Between the two, about 7,000 acres were impacted. That includes 3,200 on the north side and just shy of 3,500 on the south side.
William Salada visits LBL with his camper or to hike the trails at least once a month.
"A lot of it will be camping at Hillman Ferry or Piney or Energy Lake," said Salada. "My wife and I spend a lot of time out here with our grandchildren and children."
Because of the trees strewn throughout the area, he has to take a detour on paved roads.
Officials at Land Between the Lakes say the impact is widespread and call the destruction "catastrophic landscape damage."
The cleanup project is now working to restore the affected area.
Environmental analysis will be done first. Then, after field preparation, contractors will be hired to clean up the area.
"There will still be remnants, and the salvage operation is primarily picking up all the bigger diameter trees on the ground," said Dennis Wilson, the timber sale contracting officer for LBL.
The goal is to clear away the damaged trees and create space for visitors.
"To remove all the hazardous, dangerous trees that are still standing and lying on the ground, open up accessibility for the public and get that new early successional habitat established," said Wilson.
And for Salada, who lives in Clarksville, having a recreation area nearby is beneficial.
He was surprised when he first found LBL, and he hopes people will continue to discover the space.
"It was like, 'Holy mackerel, this place is here! We're right next to it. It's in our backyard!,'" Salada said.
If you want to help LBL, there are volunteer shoreline cleanup efforts happening in the future. You can email volunteer@friendsoflbl.org and follow the Friends of Land Between the Lakes Facebook page.
Wilson warns visitors to LBL not to attempt to move, cut or clear away storm debris while visiting the national recreation area.