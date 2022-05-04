MAYFIELD, KY — Debris and destruction: That was what the December tornado left behind in Mayfield, Kentucky. In response to the devastation, the band Three Days Grace dedicated one of its songs to the people there.
It's called "Lifetime." Three Days Grace wrote the song about a year ago, but the music video was released in April to honor the people of Mayfield.
"Thought I'd have you for a lifetime." The lyrics illustrate grief and mourning.
They could represent the loss of a loved one or the loss of a beloved city.
"We thought it'd be a good location, and he saw what the people had gone through and it just fit the song," said lead singer Matt Walst.
Debris, destruction and heartache, but overcoming all of that with a spirit of resiliency — that's what made the band dedicate this song to Mayfield.
Lead guitarist Barry Stock lives three hours way in Indiana, while the other band members live in Canada.
Walst says Stock told the rest of the band about the tornado. He says the band's visit to Mayfield for the filming of the music video was eye-opening.
"Driving in and seeing like uprooted trees that are massive trees started to get me a perspective of how big this tornado was," he said.
Walst says it's important for Mayfield to be focused on as it continues to recover from the December storm.
"Things, you know, don't get enough recognition, and people don't hear about it, so we thought that it might be good to bring some awareness to the town and what happened there," said Walst.
The song currently has more than 980,000 views on YouTube.
Three Days Grace's new album "Explosions" will be released on May 6. The song "Lifetime" is included on the album.
Here's the music video: